Jared Fogle just arrived at federal court -- here's what his sentence could be

Former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle arrived at federal court in Indianapolis on Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of travelling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

The charges carry a sentence of five to 50 years in prison, but federal prosecutors have asked for a prison term of only 12.5 years as part of a plea deal.

Fogle’s lawyers are asking for a five-year prison term.

“He is painfully aware of the fact that he has impacted the lives of minor victims, hurt those closest to him and, for all practical purposes, destroyed the life he worked to build over the last 18 years,” his lawyers argued in a recent sentencing memorandum.

Ultimately the judge presiding over the sentencing, Tanya Walton Pratt, has final discretion over the punishment — regardless of the recommendation from prosecutors.

Fogle is expected to address the court during the hearing.

Since being charged, he has visited “internationally renowned forensic psychiatrist” John Bradford and “neuropsychiatric expert” Robert P. Granacher, according to the sentencing memorandum his lawyers filed on November 12.

Bradford will testify in the hearing Thursday. He is expected to tell the court that Fogle “suffers from hypersexuality and alcohol abuse/dependence” and that he found “weak evidence” of pedophilia, the sentencing memorandum stated.

Bradford found that Fogle’s conditions are “very treatable” if treated properly, according to the sentencing memorandum. That memorandum went on to say that “an unnecessarily long term of imprisonment will likely hamper or at least delay Mr. Fogle receiving the full benefit of such treatment.”

The charges against Fogle involve at least 14 girls and boys under the age of 18.

According to charging documents, Fogle “repeatedly engaged in internet social networking and travelled for the purpose of engaging in commercial sexual activity” between 2007 and February 2015.

He often arranged his business trips to coincide with his sexual pursuits, the documents allege.

Fogle is also facing charges for the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, Fogle received “images and videos of nude of partially clothed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” which Russell Taylor, the former director of the Jared Foundation, was accused of recording.

Taylor secretly filmed some of the minors in his home using hidden cameras that captured them changing clothes and bathing, according to the charging documents.

The Jared Foundation was established to help children eat healthy.

Fogle knew the minors in the images and videos were under the age of 18, including some as young as 13, according to the charging documents.

Fogle first rose to fame as Subway’s spokesman 15 years ago after losing more than 200 pounds while eating their sandwiches. He now has a net worth of $US15 million.

Subway cut ties with Fogle following an FBI raid of his home in July, which happened a couple weeks before he was charged.

