Jared Fogle has paid $1 million to 10 of his victims

Jared Fogle has paid $US1 million so far to the victims of his sex crimes, CNN reports.

Ten of the 14 victims have received checks in the amount of $US100,000 from the former Subway pitchman, Assistant US Attorney Steven DeBrota told the network.

He will make the remainder of the payments before his sentencing hearing on November 19.

Fogle was charged in August with possessing and distributing child pornography and travelling across state lines to have sex with minors.

The charges involve 14 girls and boys under the age of 18.

He plans to plead guilty to the crimes.

Following his first court appearance, Fogle’s attorney said he “knows he has a medical problem” and has sought evaluation by a “world-class psychologist” to get well.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors have agreed to ask for a prison term of no more than 12.5 years, but a judge will ultimately decide his sentence at the November hearing.

