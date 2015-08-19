Ex-Subway spokesman Jared Fogle charged with engaging in sexual acts with minors

Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is is facing federal child pornography charges, the US Attorney’s office in Indianapolis has informed Business Insider.

Fogle is facing one count of travelling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count for the distribution and receipt of child pornography and conspiracy to distribute and receive child pornography.

He is expected to appear before a judge at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The US Attorney’s office is planning to hold a press conference to discuss the charges on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Fogle “repeatedly engaged in Internet social networking and travelled for the purpose of engaging in commercial sexual activity” between 2007 and February 2015.

Twice he travelled to New York City to engage in commercial sexual acts with minors under the age of 18, according to the documents.

Fogle also recieved “images and videos of nude of partially clothed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” which were allegedly recorded by Russell Taylor, the former director of the Jared Foundation. The Jared Foundation was established to help children eat healthy.

The charges come after the FBI raided Fogle’s Zionsville, Indiana, home in July.

Fogle’s attorney, Ron Elberger, has not responded to a request for comment on this story. The FBI declined to comment on the alleged charges.

“The FBI is not releasing any information at this time,” FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne said.

Here is Subway’s response to the news, delivered via Twitter:

We no longer have a relationship with Jared and have no further comment.

— SUBWAY® (@SUBWAY) August 18, 2015

