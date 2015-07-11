An ex-journalist claims 'Subway diet' spokesman Jared Fogle made inappropriate remarks about middle school girls

A former journalist claims “Subway diet” spokesman Jared Fogle made inappropriate comments to her about middle school girls.

ABC affiliate WWSB reports: “According to the woman, Jared would often visit schools in Sarasota County, and allegedly told her numerous times that, ‘Middle school girls are hot.'”

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, claimed Fogle also made other remarks that made her uncomfortable, but she didn’t go into detail on those conversations.

“They weren’t jokes. They were very serious,” she told WWSB.

The woman said she contacted the FBI about the comments and was later asked to wear a wire and record conversations with Fogle, according to the report.

We contacted Fogle’s attorney, Ron Elberger, regarding the claims, and he said “the story is a fabrication that lacks credibility.”

Fogle’s Zionsville, Indiana house was raided by federal authorities during an 11-hour sweep on Tuesday.

Hours after the raid began, Subway announced that it would suspend its relationship with Fogle, who has been the face of the sandwich chain for 15 years.

The FBI has not revealed any details regarding the investigation, which comes two months after the former director of Fogle’s charitable foundation, the Jared Foundation, was arrested on child pornography charges.

The Jared Foundation — which Fogle started to help children fight obesity — fired the director, Russell Taylor, following his arrest.

Fogle has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.

