JARED FOGLE: 'I became dependent on alcohol, pornography and prostitutes'

Former Subway pitchamn Jared Fogle said Thursday that being in the spotlight for his entire life made him dependent on alcohol, pornography, and prostitutes.

“For most of my adult life, I’ve been in the spotlight, trying to be a role model,” he said during his sentencing hearing for child pornography charges, according to the Indianapolis Star. “I became dependent on alcohol, pornography and prostitutes.”

Fogle then started sobbing and continued, “Not a day will go by when I don’t think about what I did to (the victims),” according to the Star’s report. “I so regret that I let so many of you down.”

Noting that his wife will be a single mother now, he said, “Members of my family are also victims of my acts.”

The judge presiding over his hearing interrupted him at that point and said: “You gave your wife $US7 million, so she’ll be OK.”

Fogle, who was Subway’s pitchman for 15 years, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of travelling across state lines to have sex with a minor.

The charges carry a sentence of five to 50 years in prison, but federal prosecutors have asked for a prison term of only 12 1/2 years as part of a plea deal.

Fogle’s lawyers are asking for a five-year prison term.

The judge will ultimately decide his sentence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.