Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly 'pissed' at Trump's campaign manager for hyping up the crowd size at the Tulsa rally

Win McNamee/Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The most powerful couple in the White House are blaming Trump’s campaign manager for the Tulsa rally debacle, according to a CNN report.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are reportedly “pissed” at Bard Parscale, the campaign manager, for “over promising on crowd size.”

The rally in Tulsa, Okla. was originally equipped for an overflow crowd pegged at 40,000, but crews later dismantled the outdoor stage when there was no overflow.

With wide patches of seats empty at the rally and the floor not even filling up, the campaign stumbled into an optic’s nightmare.

Two of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers – his daughter and son-in-law – are reportedly turning their ire toward his campaign manager.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are “pissed” at Brad Parscale, the president’s 2020 campaign manager, for over hyping the crowd size at Saturday’s MAGA rally in Tulsa, Okla., according to a new CNN report.

“Jared and Ivanka are pissed at Brad over promising on crowd size,” a source on the Trump campaign told CNN.

The couple wield significant influence over Trump’s thinking, with Kushner reportedly taking on a bigger role in the campaign as the election approaches on Nov. 3.

Parscale had initially pegged the rally’s attendance to fall around 100,000 people coming to the area around the arena, with an overflow space for 40,000 set up outside.

Only about 6,200 people actually showed up, and the outdoors stage was dismantled as the rally began.

Jared and Ivanka are not the only ones angry about the Tulsa debacle.

Trump reportedly had a meltdown backstage where he yelled at aides upon learning that the turnout would fall below expectations.

