Japanese Robot Has Muscles And Bones

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have created the most human-like robot ever, complete with muscles and bones. It looks like a real-life Terminator.



The robot’s name is Kenshiro. He stands five-feet tall at 110 pounds with aluminium bones and 160 artificial muscles including 22 in his neck, 12 in his shoulder, 76 in his trunk, and 50 in his legs.

Kenshiro was revealed at the Humanoids 2012 conference this year.

Watch the video below to see how closely Kenshiro can mimic the human body.

