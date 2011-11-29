Japan's Unemployment Rate Jumps, But The Nikkei Is Higher Anyway

Photo: Wikipedia

Asian markets are following the U.S. markets higher in early trading. A few hours ago, we learned that Japan’s unemployment rate jumped to 4.5% in October from 4.1% in September. Economists were expecting an increase to 4.2%. Nevertheless, Japanese stocks are trading higher.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.1%.



Korea’s Kospi is up 1.7%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.0%.

Shanghai Composite is up 0.8%.

