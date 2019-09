Talk about cliff diving.



Japan, which at one point was synonymous with phrase ‘trade surplus’, is now a net importer.

The country’s trade surplus collapsed a staggering 99% in March, as a sharp dropoff in imports was not matched on the other side. The collapse means Japan ran a deficit for the year — its first in 28 years.

