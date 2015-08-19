Japan's trade data beat in July

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/ Getty Images.

Japanese trade data for July has beaten expectations, but a shallower-than-expected decline in imports resulted in a blowout in the trade deficit.

In annualised terms, exports grew by 7.6% to 6.663 trillion yen, exceeding expectations for an increase of 5.5%, although the figure was below the 9.5% growth rate previously seen in June.

Over the year, exports to the US grew by 18.8%, outpacing growth of 7.8% to Europe, 6.1% to Asia and 4.2% to China.

On the other side of the ledger, imports declined by 3.2% to 6.931 trillion yen, steeper than the 2.9% contraction of June but ahead of expectations for a fall of 7.9%.

With imports declining at a slower-than-expected rate, the trade surplus ballooned to 268.1 billion yen. The figure was far greater than the 69 billion yen deficit of June and expectations for a narrowing to 56.7 billion yen.

While well above expectations for July, the deficit was 72.7% below the 966.5 billion yen figure of a year earlier.

