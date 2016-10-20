Japan's Rakuten is opening in Australia with a rebranded FXAsia

Japanese decathlon champion So Takei lifts 700 million yen in cash, weighing about 70 kgs for the Dream Jumbo Lottery. Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty Images

Rakuten Securities is rebranding Australian FX brokerage FXAsia, which it bought in August for an undisclosed sum, to Rakuten Securities Australia.

This follows the successful integration of Rakuten Securities systems at FXAsia, which specialises in high-net worth clients.

“The uniting of one of Japan’s most innovative fintech firms, coupled with the market experience of the Australian management team allows Rakuten Securities Australia to bring a comprehensive institutional offering to the retail market,” says Yoshiyuki Kuboi, Rakuten Securities Australia.

Nick Twidale, the FX Asia chief operating officer, says the newly-branded Rakuten Securities Australia has exciting opportunities.

“Throughout the process we have been impressed by Rakuten Securities vision to provide enhanced digital platforms that make intelligent forex investments simple, fast and efficient for our customers,” he says.

Rakuten Securities, the investment arm of Rakuten Inc, is one of the largest online brokers in Japan and across Asia, with 2 million clients.

In Australia, the company will look to offer top tier institutional spreads alongside investment banking level market analysis.

