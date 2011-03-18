The Japan Crisis Could Cost New York $1 Billion In Tourist Dollars

Photo: WorldIslandInfo.com via Flickr

Everyone in Japan is fleeing the country, but they’re not going on vacation.According to the New York Post, New York City’s tourism industry could be down $1 billion* this spring because Japanese travellers are cancelling trips.



A popular Park Avenue hotel told NYP they’ve had 250 bookings canceled since last week.

Airlines have felt the effects too. “It is making a huge impact on our business,” Yasu Kambe of All Nippon Airways, Asia’s biggest carrier, tells NYP. “Depending on the nuclear situation, cancellations can easily reach 50 per cent.”

*The $1 billion includes airline costs which, according to NYC & Company, NYC’s official tourism agency, doesn’t impact the NYC tourism economy.

