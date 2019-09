The Q1 results of Japan’s Tankan survey will be released at 7:50 PM ET.



This report reflects sentiment among Japan’s largest companies.

Click Here For Updates >

The large manufacturers index is expected to improve to -7 from -12 in the previous report.

The non-manufacturers index is expected to jump to 8 from 4.

A positive number reflects optimism.

