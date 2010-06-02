Nikkei Explodes Higher After Japanese PM Hatoyama Resigns

It’s always embarrassing for a CEO when their company’s stock goes upon their departure.



We’re guessing Japanese PM Hatoyama, whose resignation was announced early Wednesday in Japan, is feeling the same way right now. After just 8 months in office, he’s stepping down due to low popularity (making him the fourth straight PM to resign after less than 1 year). Also, not surprisingly, given the nature of Japanese politics, a controversial decision over a US military base had something to do with it.

And here’s now the Nikkei is doing.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Other markets are higher as well.

For a recap of the US trading day see here.

