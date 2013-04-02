Japanese Stocks Are Getting Slammed Again

The Japanese stock market is having another ugly day, falling by over 2 per cent early in Asia’s Tuesday trading session.



Later this week, the Bank of Japan will be holding its first interest rate meeting with uber-dove Haruhiko Kuroda at the helm.

However, its possible that easy monetary policy is fully, if not more than priced in to the markets.

This could be explaining this week’s sell-off.

Here’s a look at the falling Nikkei and strengthening yen via Nikkei.com.

Nikkei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.