Markets are open in Asia, and all eyes are Japan.



The Nikkei 225 is down a modest 0.5%.

After the Asian markets closed for trading Monday, Nikkei futures exhibited wild volatility in the electronic markets.

Here’s a look at the wild ride in Nikkei futures via FinViz:

