Japan's Nikkei closes above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years

Japan stocks rose 2 per cent on good China data (Photo: Getty Images)

After a 15-year wait, Japan’s Nikkei 225 has finally closed above the 20,000 point level.

The index, now sitting at 20,133.9, has rallied an impressive 132% since late November 2012 – just before current Japanese PM Shinzo Abe took office.

A weaker Japanese Yen, down 50% over that period, along with improved sentiment globally, has seen investors flock to Japanese stocks for much of the past 2.5 years.

Despite its impressive run of late, the index still remains 35% below its all-time closing high of 32,452 stuck in early 1989.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.