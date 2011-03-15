Japan's Nikkei 225 And Earthquakes

The Nikkei dropped 6.18% today on the first full day of trading after a weekend of damage assessment.



The first chart below shows the Nikkei 225 daily closes since 1985 with a callout for the 1995 Kobe earthquake (also known as the Great Hanshin earthquake).

The next chart shows the market behaviour following the 1995 earthquake. The Nikkei fell 24.7% over about 5 1/2 months. It then rallied 52.2% over the next 10 months.

Photo: DShort.com

Photo: DShort.com

