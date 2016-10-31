Japan's latest batch of economic data continued to disappoint

JIJI PRESS / AFP / Getty Images

Japanese retail sales and industrial output have both missed expectations in September.

According to the Ministry of Economics, Trade and Industry (METI), retail sales fell by 1.9% in the year to September, fractionally below the median economist forecast that was looking for a drop of 1.8%.

In August, sales dipped 2.1% compared to the levels of a year earlier.

Released alongside the retail sales report, preliminary industrial output figures also underwhelmed, coming in flat compared to forecasts for an increase of 1%.

Factory output had previously increased by 1.3% in August.

Looking further ahead, firms indicated that they expect output to rise 1.1% in October before accelerating by a further 2.1% in November.

The data comes just a day before the Bank of Japan announces its November monetary policy decision.

Despite the weakness in the data, not only today but also last week, the bank is widely expected to keep monetary policy settings unchanged at this meeting.

