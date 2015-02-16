Japan's economy has limped out of recession with 2.2% GDP growth

Official figures show Japan’s economy expanded 2.2% in the 12 months to December, lifting the country out of recession.
However, the number was lower than the 3.7% expected by analysts.
The soft rebound saw the economy grow 0.6% over the three months to December, up from -0.6% in the previous quarter but below expectations of 0.9%.
The central bank, the Bank of Japan, will decide in the next few days whether the economy needs further monetary easing.
The world’s third-largest economy went into a technical recession in the third quarter last year with the economy shrinking 1.9%.
