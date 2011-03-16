Japan’s Devastation Sends The US Markets Into Panic – Morning Preview 3-15-11

The S&P 500 futures are down 2.5% in the premarket. Some big cap names moving lower are C, GE, BAC, CSCO, F, INTC, and AA.



Advancers:

FSLR +6.5%: Renewables, waste management rise on Japan.

CLH +4.2%; SPWRA +3.8%; SOLR +2.6%; WFR +1.3%

MDSO +3%; 4Q earnings beat

NFLX +1.1; raised to buy at Goldman

Delcliners:

ALV -6.3%. Japan OEM exposure: JP Morgan

CCJ -14%. Nuclear sentiment; DNN -21%, USU-11%, SHAW – 8%, AVL-9.7%

RIG -5.8%. Oil drops below $98-bbl; SDRL -5.1%

SLW-6.6%. Gold, silver drop. EXK-14%, AG-12%, PZG-11%

TMT Analyst Commentary

