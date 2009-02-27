Japan's Biggest Mobile Phone Operator Stops Selling The BlackBerry Bold

- Japanese users complain the Blackberry Bold overheats when it recharges, so DoCoMO’s stopped selling it [Reuters]
- Facebook Pages Redesign Coming [TechCrunch]
- Sony’s CEO will replace its president [NYT]
- Google Adsense goes down for 90 minutes. [Digits]
- Variety turns off its social network, “The Biz.” [PaidContent]
- Facebook is playing nice, but don’t misunderstand: They’ll still do whatever they want. [PaidContent]
- Former Yahoo finance GM Peggy White joins Slate [PaidContent]
Photo: JoF
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.