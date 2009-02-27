Japan's Biggest Mobile Phone Operator Stops Selling The BlackBerry Bold

Nicholas Carlson
  • Japanese users complain the Blackberry Bold overheats when it recharges, so DoCoMO’s stopped selling it  [Reuters]
  • Facebook Pages Redesign Coming [TechCrunch]
  • Sony’s CEO will replace its president [NYT]
  • Google Adsense goes down for 90 minutes. [Digits]
  • Variety turns off its social network, “The Biz.” [PaidContent]
  • Facebook is playing nice, but don’t misunderstand: They’ll still do whatever they want. [PaidContent]
  • Former Yahoo finance GM Peggy White joins Slate [PaidContent]

Photo: JoF

