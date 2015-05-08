Explore Japan's 'Battleship Island,' the isolated ocean city that's sat untouched since 1974

Hashima Island, also known as “Battleship Island” due to its shape when seen from a distance, is an island off the coast of Nagasaki that’s full of history. Nine miles from the coast, Hashima Island became occupied in 1887, when an underwater coal mine was built and began operating there.

Because of its distance from shore, the island became a permanent home for the mine’s workers and their families. Hashima became a self-contained town, with homes, stores, and streets. Much of the architecture above ground was dedicated to large concrete apartment buildings to house the island’s inhabitants.

In 1974, the coal mine was closed and all the residents left quickly after, leaving the island completely uninhabited. It has sat untouched ever since.

French photographer and explorer Sebastien Tixier visited the island in 2008 and brought back amazing images of the eerie, decaying, and utterly singular place. “It is a quite unique place in the world: an entire city, on a totally urbanized island, completely abandoned,” he tells Business Insider.

Tixier shared a selection of photos of the island with us. He has also compiled his photos in to a book, which you can get a copy of here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.