Explore The Ominous Japanese 'Suicide' Forest Where Over 100 Bodies Are Found Each Year

Photo: screenshot via Vice.com

The dense and mysterious Aokigahara Forest, located at the foot of Mount Fuji, is Japan’s most popular place to commit suicide–more than 100 bodies are found every year and it’s estimated that many more corpses lie undiscovered.Azusa Hayano is a geologist who has studied the forest for 20 years and has found more than 100 bodies in that time. He took a camera crew from Vice.com for a tour of the grim forest.



A quick walk-through revealed abandoned supplies, nooses, suicide notes and bodies.

“I don’t know why people kill themselves in such a beautiful forest,” Hayano says in the video. “I still haven’t found an answer to that.”

You can watch the video at the Vice website or check out some of the most poignant parts here. WARNING: Graphic content ahead.

