The

Japanese yen is ticking up slightly.

The currency is up by 0.2% at 114.9500 per dollar as of 7:42 a.m. ET.

The yen has floated around 115 per dollar over the last few sessions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan’s Tankan survey suggested that there was an improvement in corporate sentiment for manufacturers in December.

The business conditions for large manufacturers index rose to 10, up from the prior month’s reading of 6, while the index for large non-manufacturers remained at 18.

“The business sentiment among Japanese companies looks fairly resilient even despite the yen appreciation and the subsequent losses in Nikkei stocks earlier this year, but the Trump surprise does not seem to have specifically encouraged Japanese firms,” wrote CitiFx Strategy’s Osamu Takshima in a note.

The yen has weakened against the greenback since Donald Trump’s election in early November after hovering around 100 per dollar earlier this year.

