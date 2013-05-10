Yen Shooting Toward ¥100 Again

The U.S. dollar is ramping higher against the yen again as the Japanese currency continues to depreciate toward that key pyschological ¥100 level.



The chart below shows the big downward move the yen has made against the dollar today. And it’s still going lower.

The dollar is up 0.8% today against the yen, currently trading just off its highs at ¥99.71.

Click to enlarge

