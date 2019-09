Moments ago, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the northeast coast of Japan shaking buildings in Tokyo. Currently, there are no reports of major damage.



Meanwhile, the Japanese yen moved against the dollar in the minutes after those reports. Here’s a look at the intraday chart.

Photo: FinViz

