A Japanese company has reinvented the wheelchair into a design masterpiece

The Japanese-designed WHILL is changing the way people think about wheelchairs and the people who rely on them. Even though 4WD and All Directional Wheels have been around for years, WHILL is the only personal mobility device with both of these features. The product received the 2015 Good Design Grand Award earlier this month.

Produced by Grace Raver. Footage courtesy of WHILL.

