This Japanese company's $1,200 gaming bed might be the perfect setup for never having to leave your home again

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

Japanese company Bauhutte has a decked out gaming bed concept first noticed by PC Gamer.

For now the setup is just a concept, but some items are available.

The gaming bed accessories cost about $US1,200, not including the cost of the bed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Japanese company Bauhutte has eliminated the need for ever standing or even sitting again, thanks to its gaming bed concept.

The bed was first noticed by Christopher Livingston at PC Gamer, who called it “gaming’s final form.” A spokesperson from Bauhutte clarified to Business Insider that the photos show a concept, not a completed design, although some parts of the concept are available now through Bauhutte. The bed is not included.

The concept is designed for gaming, but it could also be perfect for remote workers. Many workers are now telecommuting either as a self-quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, or simply to minimise the risk of contracting the disease.

Here’s the concept.

It has everything a gamer needs.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

Double monitors, cup holders, and speakers are all essential to the gaming experience.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

For the truly committed, extra accessories make it possible to stay in bed all day. A snack cart with built-in cup holders and another cart with a keyboard are game-changers.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

No need to log off even while lying down: another accessory hold up phones or tablets when even sitting up is too much effort.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

Snack breaks will be quick and efficient; no need to get up.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

All of the accessories for the concept cost about $US1,200 total from Bauhutte, not including the bed itself. That price does, however, include the “gaming blanket” seen in the photo.

bauhutte Gaming bed concept.

Source: Amazon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.