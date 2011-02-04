WATCH: Japanese TV Skit Features "Tiger Woods" In Blackface

This was the explanation provided by Japan Probe:



On Monday night’s episode of “Sekai Maru Mie TV,” somebody thought it would be hilarious to put black paint on the face of a Japanese guy so he could apparently look like Tiger Woods.

The character called himself Taraiga Woods, a pun on the golfer’s name and the Japanese word for tub (tarai). Celebrity guests would be asked to predict what would happen next in funny home videos. If someone answered incorrectly, the blackface Taraiga would drop a tub on his/her head.

Video (in Japanese) below.

