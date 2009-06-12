Japanese TV Discovers The Case Of The $134.5 Billion In Seized Bonds (CLIP)

We’re still fascinated and intrigued by the seizure of $134.5 BILLION in (probably counterfeit) US bearer bonds in Italy this week. According to Bloomberg, Japan has joined the investigation, as the two alleged smugglers were Japanese.



Meanwhile, a reader sent us this clip from Japanese TV. Anyone care to translate? Please let us know. Even if you can’t speak the language, the clip has some nice shots of the bills, which on one side have Kennedy’s head, and on the other have a picture of the lunar rocket. So that’s awesome right there.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.