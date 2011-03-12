Video Of The Gigantic Whirlpool Created By The Japanese Tsunami

Video of a whirlpool created in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.



Whirlpools are created a couple of different ways, either through tidal forces, or through a hole beneath a body of water providing a drain, similar to a bathtub when the plug has been removed.

Note the boat being brought in.

