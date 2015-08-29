A mysterious Japanese day trader claims to have made $34 million on Monday

A mysterious Japanese day trader claims to have made $US34 million on Monday when global markets got hammered, according to Bloomberg.

Jason Clenfield and Yuji Nakamura at Bloomberg said that the trader shared online brokerage statements to support his claims.

The 36-year-old married father of three, who uses the pseudonym “CIS,” became famous after he was profiled by Bloomberg Markets magazine last year. He told Bloomberg he prefers to remain anonymous because he’s fearful of being robbed or extorted.

He has a good reason. He claims to have made around $US150 million in the last ten years trading primarily in an apartment bedroom in his pajamas.

Aside from trading, CIS’ other interests include video games and online poker and blackjack.

He’s on Twitter under the handle @cissan_9984. He shared some of his trading up dates to his more than 57,200 followers.

We’ve pulled out a few that have been translated into English.

