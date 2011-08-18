More Good News From The Japanese Recovery

Some good news regarding the Japanese recovery: The country’s trade surplus of 72.4 billion yen came in over 50% greater than the 50 billion yen that had been expected.



It’s still massively lower than it was a year ago (due to the supply disruptions) but clearly the recovery is bouncing back faster than people have realised. Good.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei is following the US lead and going lower, though nothing too remarkable.

