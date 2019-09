Agence France-Presse has the story of Japanese toiletmaker TOTO’s latest promotional stunt: a motorcycle powered by methane trapped from animal waste.



Methane-powered generators are praised for their environmental friendliness and have become popular among farmers.

Here’s TOTO’s own promo for the vehicle:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.