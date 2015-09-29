Japanese stocks turn negative for the year

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

The Nikkei 225 is having a session to forget on Tuesday with the index currently sitting at 17,209.7, a decline of 2.5%.

The index has now fallen 18% since hitting a yearly high of 20,952.71 on June 25 and is approaching the 20% level defined as a bear market.

Not only that, the index has now turned negative for the year, losing 1.6%. At its peak on June 25, it had risen over 20%.

