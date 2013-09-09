Japanese Stocks Are Exploding Higher After Tokyo's Victorious Bid For The Olympics

Joe Weisenthal

It looks like Japan is going to get another boost of public-spending fuelled stimulus.

Over the weekend, Tokyo won its bid to host the Olympics in the summer of 2020, defeating Istanbul and Madrid.

The Nikkei is ripping out of the gate, with a gain of over 2.7%.

Screen Shot 2013 09 08 at 8.17.50 PMNikkei.com

The yen is also weakening, as the dollar vs the yen is back above 100.

Here’s a computer-generated look at the main Tokyo Stadium that Japan plans to build for the games.

Tokyo stadiumReuters

