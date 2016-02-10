Japanese stocks have fallen 20% since December

Photo: Miguel Villagran/ Getty.

It’s not been a good session so far for Japanese stocks, continuing the market rout of Tuesday.

At the mid-session break the benchmark Nikkei 225 index sits at 15,699.85, a decline of 2.40%. On Tuesday, the index copped one almighty hiding, falling by 5.4%, the largest one-day percentage decline seen in 15 months.

The index now sits at the lowest level since October 31, 2014, extending its losses from early December last year to more than 20%.

Renewed strength in the Japanese yen, sitting up 0.43% at 114.60 against the US dollar, is no doubt contributing the continued sell-off.

