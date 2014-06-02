Japanese Stocks Surged Today

The Nikkei hit a two-month high today, closing 2.1% higher at 14,935.92, its best result since April 4.
It was up on the back of the China PMI, which hit a five-week high and positive corporate spending data.
On the local market the biggest story was shares in Karoon gas, which soared 40% on news of a $800 million deal with Origin.
Australian stocks were up around half a percent, and the Australian dollar was down 0.59% against the USD.
Here’s the Nikkei chart.
