Japanese Stocks Surged Today

Japan stocks rose 2 per cent on good China data (Photo: Getty Images)

The Nikkei hit a two-month high today, closing 2.1% higher at 14,935.92, its best result since April 4.

It was up on the back of the China PMI, which hit a five-week high and positive corporate spending data.

On the local market the biggest story was shares in Karoon gas, which soared 40% on news of a $800 million deal with Origin.

Australian stocks were up around half a percent, and the Australian dollar was down 0.59% against the USD.

Here’s the Nikkei chart.

