Japanese Stocks End Sharply Higher After Massive Money Pumping From The BoJ

A good end-to-end rally for the Nikkei, which was up 3% in the early going.



The final score: up 4.36%. Ongoing progress (albeit slow) at the nuke plant helped, not to mention another 2 trillion yen pumped in from the BoJ.

Outside of that, things are fairly quiet globally. Asia was pretty quiet, and Europe has a slight upward tilt to the action.

Shares of TEPCO ended up 16%, the maximum limit up.

