Japanese Stocks End Sharply Higher After Massive Money Pumping From The BoJ

Joe Weisenthal

A good end-to-end rally for the Nikkei, which was up 3% in the early going.

The final score: up 4.36%. Ongoing progress (albeit slow) at the nuke plant helped, not to mention another 2 trillion yen pumped in from the BoJ.

Outside of that, things are fairly quiet globally. Asia was pretty quiet, and Europe has a slight upward tilt to the action.

Shares of TEPCO ended up 16%, the maximum limit up.

chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.