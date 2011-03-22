Japanese Stocks End Sharply Higher After Massive Money Pumping From The BoJ

A good end-to-end rally for the Nikkei, which was up 3% in the early going.
The final score: up 4.36%. Ongoing progress (albeit slow) at the nuke plant helped, not to mention another 2 trillion yen pumped in from the BoJ.
Outside of that, things are fairly quiet globally. Asia was pretty quiet, and Europe has a slight upward tilt to the action.
Shares of TEPCO ended up 16%, the maximum limit up.
