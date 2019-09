This was rumoured earlier, and now it seems official. Japan is about to hike Fukushima to a level 7 crisis, the worst possible level, putting it on par with Chernobyl.



The Nikkei is off to a fairly bad start.

Elsewhere, Aussie stocks are down modestly.

