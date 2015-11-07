The new Japanese 'Star Wars' trailer is packed with awesome new footage

Disney/YouTube Rey goes up against Kyle Ren’s lightsaber.

It was only a matter of time before more

Star Wars: The Force Awakens footage leaked. It’s here, and there’s a lot of it.

The Japanese trailer for “The Force Awakens” has made it online, and it has all kinds of new footage you didn’t see in the American clips out so far.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) is asked, “Who are you?” and says, “I’m no one.” We see her roaming her desert planet with the ever-popular BB-8.

We also see the dark side of the Force using flamethrowers and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) talking to an empty, melted Darth Vader mask. “I will fulfil our destiny,” he says. “I will finish what you started.”

And there’s a whole lot of rumbling: the Millennium Falcon being chased around the galaxy, and Rey inches away from Kyle Ren’s cross lightsaber.

Watch the trailer while you can:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

