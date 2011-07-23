Japanese Soccer Player In Trouble After Sharing Nude Photos Of Her Teammate During Wild Night Out In Germany

Photo: AP

Japan’s Saki Kumagi, who scored the World Cup-winning penalty kick last weekend, received a stern talking to after ripping her coach and showing off nude photos of her teammates during a night out in Germany on Wednesday.Kumagi was out on the town when a German college student she was with began live-tweeting everything she was saying and doing.



During the course of the night, the player ripped coach Norio Sasaki and described the locker room as “hierarchical”.

At one point she took it a step further, showing off some nude photos of teammate Karina Maruyama that she had on her mobile phone.

The outing prompted a response from the Japanese Football Association, and some are reporting that she’s been dropped from the team’s Japanese TV appearances.

“I instructed the head of the women’s team department to tell everyone not to get carried away and watch out for their own behaviour,” JFA vice president Kuniya Daini told the Mainichi Daily News.

