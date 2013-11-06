Here's Another Sign That The Japanese Economy Is Absolutely Starting To Take Off

Joe Weisenthal

Here’s more evidence that Abenomics — Japan’s aggressive effort to stimulate its economy with aggressive monetary policy and other measures — is working.

Business output, as reported in the latest Services PMI report, had its highest reading ever.

Screen Shot 2013 11 06 at 5.21.13 AMMarkit

And for more evidence that Japan is taking off, check out what’s going on with Industrial Production and retail spending.

