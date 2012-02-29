Japanese Scientists Use A Chemical In Bad Breath To Produce Stem Cells

Photo: Flickr/Goombay

Scientists are using hydrogen sulphide, the chemical found in stink bombs and bad breath, to strengthen the purity of stem cells, according to the Journal of Breath Research.Though toxic in large quantities, hydrogen sulphide was shown to increase the purity level of stem cells, which keeps them from reverting to other tissues when they are implanted in a new organ.



In this study, stem cells were taken from dental pulp and converted to liver cells. Hopefully, these cells would help regenerate the liver in case the organ was damaged.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a ton of dental pulp (the part in the middle of the tooth) to be harvested for this purpose. The study did not say how many stem cells were produced from the dental pulp.

It is nice to know that hydrogen sulphide — which is also found in farts — can be used productively, if harvested correctly.

(via WedMD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.