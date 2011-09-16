Uniqlo's High-Speed Path Toward World Domination

Photo: ap

Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo has an ambitious plan: to take over as the world’s largest apparel maker.This will require bypassing Gap Inc. and Zara’s, and opening upwards of 300 stores globally in the next three years, which it plans to do, reports the WSJ, starting with two New York City Flagship stores next month.



Uniqlo, short for “unique clothing,” has been around since 1984 (though it started as a much smaller venture), and really expanded in 2005.

It’s focused heavily on the Asian mainland, where markets are growing rapidly, but Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing Co. knows that in order to dominate worldwide, it needs to have a significant presence in the U.S. and Europe.

Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai summarized the company’s current strategy: “We have to become the No. 1 in Asia to eventually become the global No. 1.”

