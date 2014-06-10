Japanese Prime Minister Raises The Prospect Of Whaling Again

A Minke whale on the flensing deck of the whale factory ship, Nisshin Maru. Photo: Sea Shepherd

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to see whaling resume.

This follows a ruling by the International Court of Justice that Japan’s so-called scientific whaling program was in contravention of the rules of the International Whaling Commission.

“I want to aim for the resumption of commercial whaling by conducting whaling research in order to obtain scientific data indispensable for the management of whale resources,” Abe told a parliamentary commission.

“To that end, I will step up efforts further to get understanding from the international community.”

Abe said whaling towns appreciate the meat and show respect to the creatures with religious services at the end of every hunting season.

Australia took Japan to the International Court of Justice to stop Japan’s annual whaling campaign in Antarctic waters.

Japan said it would abide by the court’s decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.