There's A Japanese Pop Girl Group That Bases All Their Outfits On The Rise And Fall Of The Nikkei

If you’re looking for proof that Japan’s precarious economic situation is leaving a mark on its society at large, look no further. There’s a pop group that is completely dedicated to watching, and singing, about how their markets are doing, and they’ve become a sensation.



Their name is Machikado Keiki Japan — which roughly means Economic Conditions on the Streets of Japan — and since their debut single on April 7th, the group of four Japanese girls has been singing about the impact of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies on the people of Japan, Japan Times reports.

The length of their skirts even rises and falls with the dramatic moves of the Nikkei. When it’s up, their skirts are up and when it’s down, they wear longer dresses.

Machikado Keiki Japan’s first single was called “Abeno Mix” (see what they did there?) and the lyrics read: “Fix the yen’s appreciation. Quantitative easing. Don’t forget public investment,” a line in the dance-pop tune goes. “Monetary easing. Construction bonds. Let’s just revise the Bank of Japan Law.”

None of the girls have a degree in economics.

From Japan Times:

The group’s fans — who not surprisingly are 95 per cent male, from high school to their 50s — have special chants that they perform during the song’s interlude.

“They yell out economic terms during our concerts, something like Shinzo Abe! Monetary policy! Private investment!” Mori said.

“Economics are often just about the mood of the people, which is something intangible,” Sakura, 20, pointed out…

The young ladies are eager to see the economy get on a roll, although they have yet to decide what their costumes will look like if the Nikkei tops 15,000.

Pretty wild, huh? Check out one of their videos below — or get more info Machikado Keiki Japan at Japan Times.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=SlBk_TwWX0k

