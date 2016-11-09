Japanese policymakers are about to hold a crisis meeting to discuss today's wild market moves

Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda (Photo by Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

The Japanese yen and government bonds are soaring, and the Nikkei 225 is tanking.

It looks like Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States, and markets are sinking in response.

Following the jittery moves on Japanese markets on Wednesday, Japan’s Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan have announced that they will meet from 3pm in Tokyo (local time) to discuss global market conditions.

This will start as Japanese stocks cease trading.

Meetings between Japanese policymakers are not unusual around events that create significant volatility in Japanese financial markets.

If any response from policymakers comes from this meeting this page will be updated with the details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.