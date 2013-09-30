Japanese Manufacturing PMI Hits Highest Level Since February 2011

Japanese manufacturing PMI hit 52.5, the highest reading since February 2011.

That’s up from 52.2 in August.

The rate of new order growth hit a 40-month high, and backlogs climbed at their fastest pace since April 2006.

Employment was little changed for the second month in a row.

HSBC will provide Chinese manufacturing PMI later today.

